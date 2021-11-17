Tiktok Class Action Settlement, Explained

The notifications you’ve been seeing on TikTok lately about a settlement isn’t fake, that’s based on a real case involving the social media platform offering $92 million to settle a battle over personal data.

But before you start whistling “we’re in the money,” you should know the payments could amount to less than a dollar each if every user attempts to collect on it, Click on Detroit reports.

However, if you’re still interested, you can click on the application for your portion of the settlement right here.

Anyone who has been using the app since before September could be entitled to money from the class-action lawsuit, in which it was argued parent company Bytedance illegally harvested data without consent from its users.

By paying the settlement to avoid a trial, Bytedance isn’t admitting any wrongdoing, either.

According to KHOU, Jan. 31 2022 is the last day for people to choose if they would like to be excluded from the settlement or object to the settlement details. March 1, 2022, is the last day people can submit a claim where they may receive a payment.

According to the report, any users who were using TikTok or Musical.ly any time until Sept. 30, 2021, are eligible to file a claim.

In Illinois, the state where the lawsuit was filed, residents who are eligible for the settlement could be entitled to six times the payout of other US residents, court documents stated. This is due to the lawsuit’s focus on the Illinois biometric privacy laws, which specifically allows people to sue companies that take their data without consent.