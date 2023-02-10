Tim Allen confirms he’s back as Buzz for ‘Toy Story 5’ amidst Pamela Anderson allegations

With the confirmation of Toy Story 5 being under development coming mere days ago, it looks like Buzz Lightyear’s original voice actor Tim Allen is back in the space rocket cockpit.

The Home Improvement and The Santa Clause star took to Twitter to confirm his return, while also hinting towards a reunion between Buzz and Woody, whose place among our group of beloved toys was a little precarious when we last saw him in Toy Story 4.

See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond! pic.twitter.com/bwRzE487Vi — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) February 9, 2023

Allen’s announcement comes not long after the release of Pamela Anderson’s memoir, Love, Pamela, in which she alleges that Allen exposed himself to her during her tenure on Home Improvement, however, he denies it ever happened.

As such, Disney’s casting and working with Allen may be considered puzzling, considering the fact that the production powerhouse hasn’t hesitated to cut ties with other stars and directors embroiled in controversy. Although, if Allen is to be believed, Disney is apparently in his corner.

In any case, Allen is returning to the role of Buzz Lightyear after Chris Evans infamously took over the role for last year’s Lightyear origin story. Controversy aside, it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that Allen is reprising the role once more, given that Evans played Buzz Lightyear the man, and Allen played Buzz Lightyear the toy and first brought life to the iconic character way back in 1995.

With all that said, it’s tough not to question the existence of Toy Story 5 altogether, considering that Toy Story 4, and Toy Story 3 before it both had a distinct sense of finality. How much more emotional whiplash can Disney dish out?