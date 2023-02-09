Even though ‘Toy Story 4’ proved everyone wrong, nobody was asking for another one

The original Toy Story trilogy was as close to perfect as Disney has ever created. It’s somewhat understandable, then, that, in a time when original ideas seem to be extinct, the Mouse House decided to bring Woody and the gang back for Toy Story 4. That film was still a hit, but the general opinion seems to be that Disney is now pushing their luck with Toy Story 5.

It was announced Wednesday that the franchise would be getting yet another new chapter, despite how final both Toy Story 4 and Toy Story 3 felt at the time of their releases. The sequel, which will be joined by a new Frozen film and a new Zootopia film, is one of Bob Iger’s first moves since being reappointed as CEO of Disney back in November of last year.

There has been some pushback against the news, with some fans being of the opinion that sometimes it’s best to leave things alone instead of dragging them out, supposedly for the sake of profit. After all, Toy Story 5 would certainly not be getting made if Toy Story 4 hadn’t made $1.073 billion at the worldwide box office, and gone on to win the Oscar for Best Animated Film. Whether sequel number five will meet the same fate, only the future will tell.

How much shit needs to be thawed out?

And Toy Story 5 is a bit much. https://t.co/lpM32tomjJ — Dash ⚡️🦋 (@breannadache) February 9, 2023

The pushback has been worsened by the fact the announcement of these sequels came under the same breath as the news Disney would be laying off 7000 employees, which is not helping the company’s popularity at the moment.

Bastards laid me off TWICE.



It’s what they do.



Those 7000 employees need jobs more than the world needs “Toy Story 5.” https://t.co/JM8YKjP0Lq — Greg Baldwin (@GregBaldwinIroh) February 9, 2023

Little is known yet about the plot, cast, or release window for the upcoming Toy Story chapter. Tim Allen has confirmed his return to the role of Buzz Lightyear, despite the recent Pamela Anderson controversy.