Spider-Man has been the talk of the pop culture realm for some time as the anticipation for the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home built and rumors about the possibility of previous Peter Parkers joining Tom Holland dominated the conversation on social media. Would Holland team up with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield? Would Miles Morales make an entrance somehow? What other realms could lend us a webslinging hero?

Spider-Man is a relatable hero, a likable comrade, and the kind of person fans can relate to. Being bit by a spider and thrust into a new life isn’t really something we’ve all experienced — but the charm and charisma Spidey has while still being down to earth and just trying to the best they can make the hero someone easy to root for.

IGN recently polled audiences with an important question — who is your favorite Spider-Man? With face-off battles and fans from around the globe giving their input, the winner is here. Parkers from video games, comic books, and film were all included in the poll. A whopping 96 variations of the hero were options as a top-ranking hero.

Having watched Spider-Man: No Way Home and being brought to tears (we get it, someone in our theater cried into their Twizzlers), fans might expect that the top 3 Spideys were Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland. That being said, the answers of the IGN poll might surprise you, but fans of Spider-Man outside of the MCU might have expected some of these versions of our web-slinging hero to take top spots.

IGN lists the specifics of Maguire’s win as follows:

“With a 91.3% win percentage, Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker from the Sam Raimi trilogy of films has claimed victory over all other Spideys by winning 19,557 of his 21,426 battles.”

So just who comes in second place? The PS4/PS5 version of Spidey from Marvel’s Spider-Man by Insomniac Games! Peter Parker rolled into second place with winning 89.6% of his battles, as IGN states. Third place is our friendly neighborhood Spidey, Tom Holland, with a winning percentage of 88.9%.

From Spider-Man into the Spiderverse, Miles Morales swung into a 5th place spot with 85.5% winning, and Andrew Garfield landed with a strong showing at 7th place with an 84.2%.