Trevor Noah was a comedic gunslinger at the Grammys, but he melted hearts with one kind act

Trevor Noah was on it Sunday night.

In his third round of hosting the Grammys, he was like a gunslinger walking into the saloon, firing off jokes and roasting his audience with precision. And no one was safe, not even those outside the music industry, including Prince Harry.

“James Corden is a 12-time Emmy winner and the host of The Late Late Show. He’s also living proof that a man can move from London to L.A. and not tell everyone about his frostbitten penis.” The joke was in reference to the Duke of Sussex writing in his recent memoir that he’d suffered a most unfortunate case of frostbite during a charity hike across the arctic. Talk about a missed opportunity for every pre-teen boy’s favorite I.C. Weiner joke.

The former The Daily Show host was just getting warmed up. Speaking about Harry Styles and his famously eclectic fashion sense, he remarked, “Women throw their panties at this man, and he puts them on and looks better in them than they do.”

Early in the night, Beyonce took home her first award. It was so early that the superstar hadn’t arrived at the building to accept the honor. Later, as the camera panned to Beyonce sitting at her table, Noah said he was surprised that she could be stuck in traffic. “I was shocked to find out that traffic could stop you,” he quipped. “I thought you traveled through space and time.”

The internet has convened to declare the rising cost of eggs its new favorite punchline, and Noah made good use of the trendy loathing. He sat beside Taylor Swift, who declared that her “Swifties” can organize and get anything done, so Noah had an idea.

“Once they’re done with this, can you get them to handle the price of eggs? […] Swifties: Price of eggs, down. You go after those chickens.”

Noah may have been hired for his comedic timing, but his best moment wasn’t played for laughs. Throughout the night, the Grammys played vignettes of fans explaining why their favorite artists should win Album of the Year. When it came time to announce the winner, Noah called the group onto the stage. Instead of reading it himself, he let the Harry Styles megafan have the honor.

No surprise, Noah’s act brought social media to tears.

And with that absolutely classy move, who could hold any grudges against Noah and his many celebrity roasts? At least no one charged the stage to slap him, so that’s a win.