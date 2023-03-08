Tucker Carlson has no interest in being BFFs with Donald Trump

It turns out the M&M’s mascot change isn’t the only thing that the Fox News host Tucker Carlson despises. He also has a burning hatred for ex-president Donald Trump.

Hundreds of legal documents from the trial between Fox News and Dominion have now been made public and they include a whole list of private text messages and emails from the staff at Fox News. Some of the texts sent by Carlson tell of how he really felt about Trump, and boy, does he not hold back.

After the election but before the Jan. 6 riots, he said: “We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights.” He also gives a pretty solid summary of Trump’s presidency in another text, “That’s the last four years. We’re all pretending we’ve got a lot to show for it, because admitting what a disaster it’s been is too tough to digest. But come on. There isn’t really an upside to Trump.”

Tucker Carlson/Fox News

Obviously, he couldn’t express these thoughts on air to his mostly conservative crowd, but nonetheless, it’s surprising to find out just how much he clearly despises Trump.

“I hate him passionately … What he’s good at is destroying things. He’s the undisputed world champion of that. He could easily destroy us if we play it wrong.”

Despite all of that, Carlson looked to be quite chummy with the business mogul in the time since these messages were sent, with the pair being spotted at the Trump National Golf Club in July last year.

Of course, a whole host of other information has come to light during the trial, but the main takeaway from the emails and texts is that the hosts and news presenters knew that what they were broadcasting was false regarding the 2020 election results. Whilst some were adamant that the results were tampered with, it’s clear that Carlson couldn’t wait to see Trump kicked out of the White House.