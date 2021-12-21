Bette Midler stirred up ire among West Virginians on Dec. 20 after she blasted West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin over his opposition to a social spending bill.

Midler quickly attempted to backpedal on her bashing, correcting her initial statement ⏤ in which she called West Virginians “poor, illiterate and strung out” ⏤ and apologizing for her “blunder.” This did little to reverse the damage, however, and comments from irate West Virginia residents continue to flood both tweets nearly 24 hours after they were posted by the Hocus Pocus 2 star.

Dozens of West Virginians called Midler out for “personally attacking” the people of their state, as did Americans from across the country. They labelled her as an out-of-touch “elite” who took to Twitter to disparage “an entire state because [she] didn’t get [her] way.”

“Bette, that’s not fair. West Virginia is full of good people who work hard and take care of each other,” one user wrote in response. “Dealing in stereotypes doesn’t help.”

Bette, that’s not fair. West Virginia is full of good people who work hard and take care of each other. Dealing in stereotypes doesn’t help — Jane Donovan (@JaneDon32229154) December 20, 2021

Numerous West Virginians took to the comment section to point out that they, too, were disappointed by Manchin’s actions, and to point out that Midler’s broad claim isn’t helping anyone.

“I’m from WV. I’m not illiterate, poor, or strung out,” one person pointed out. “I’m very upset with Manchin! Many are struggling and they keep voting against their own best interest.”

I’m from WV. I’m not illiterate, poor or strung out! I’m very upset with Manchin! Many are struggling and they keep voting against their own best interest. Over 68% of WV support the BBB! If more understood what is in the BBB that number would be higher! — Bonnie Shannon (@BonnieS31925452) December 20, 2021

I am from WV. I am not illiterate or strung out. College graduate. Please choose words carefully as you seem to assuming something about people you know nothing about. — J WeatherJen Piercy (@j_piercy) December 20, 2021

Midler’s attempt to backpedal did little to calm the ire of West Virginians, many of whom shared their continued anger with her on her apology tweet. Calling her initial tweet “pejorative” and her apology “insincere,” people blasted Midler for her “unacceptable” words. Numerous people also called her second tweet a “non-apology” and shared their own impressions of Manchin.

Disney Reveals First Look At The Sanderson Sisters In Hocus Pocus 2 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Midler attempted to cover for her mistake by retweeting several positive responses to her initial tweet, including one that called the people of West Virginia “hard working” and called out politicians for making “coal companies rich on the backs of hard working dying coal miners.”

WV is a beautiful state with loyal hard working people who want desperately to make a good living for their families! Politicians have used WV workers for years to make coal companies rich on the backs of hard working dying coal miners. — Bonnie Shannon (@BonnieS31925452) December 20, 2021

Apart from her retweets and the initial apology, Midler hasn’t really addressed the backlash her tweet prompted. She is likely well aware that the fallout will pass with time, particularly given her relative distance from the spotlight. Her upcoming role in Hocus Pocus 2 could get in the way of this, however, as it will bring Midler back into the mainstream, an area she has been absent from for several years.