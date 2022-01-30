Twitter weighs in on who should play Kratos in a live-action God of War

God of War, a mythological action video game franchise, has been popular and celebrated since its emergence in 2005 on the PlayStation 2. The video game’s lead character and protagonist Kratos, is a Spartan warrior and god of war who is on a mission of vengeance after being tricked into killing his family. In a review for the first game released, GameSpot referred to Kratos as an “antihero” and a “badass”, while IGN tagged him “ruthless, merciless and savage.”

The character has become one of the most popular PlayStation characters and the success of the franchise has spawned several sequels, action figures and even a heavy metal album titled Blood & Metal (released in 2020). There have been talks of a live-action film for many years now, however, Sony debunked those rumors last year in a chat with The New York Times, revealing plans to create some adaptations of popular video games which did not include God of War.

In a recent tweet by The Game Awards, fans weighed in with their opinions when asked who they would cast as Kratos, should Sony greenlight a live-action movie or series. Responses were varied, with many leaning towards former wrestlers, including Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and Dave Bautista. Other responses leaned more towards leading men Gerard Butler, Jason Momoa and Tom Hardy, while some fans advocated for Christopher Judge who voices Kratos in 2018’s God of War.

For now, there’s no actual film on the way, but fans can soon indulge in the latest video game God of War: Ragnarok to be released sometime this year which, according to GamesRadar, will be “bigger in every sense of the word.”