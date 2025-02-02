‘Two planes crashed… and the White House cares about Selena Gomez’: The Trump administration’s obsession with sideshows is already getting on people’s nerves

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Donald Trump — and, let’s be honest, his entire existence — it’s that he’s a man who will always take credit when things go right (or even when they don’t, but he can spin it), yet somehow always manages to Houdini his way out of accountability when things go wrong.

Recommended Videos

Whether it’s claiming he single-handedly revitalized the economy (spoiler: he didn’t) or blaming every conceivable mishap on someone else (Obama, migrants, wind turbines, take your pick), Trump has mastered the art of deflection. And now, his administration wants to make sure that empathy — yes, the simple act of caring for other humans — is the real villain in this circus.

On Jan. 29, an American Airlines plane collided with a Black Hawk helicopter, resulting in the tragic loss of 67 lives. It was a horrifying moment that demanded leadership, empathy, and a focus on investigating what went wrong. So naturally, Trump’s first instinct was to hop on social media and post a one-size-fits-all summary of the tragedy: “NOT GOOD!!!” That’s it. A national tragedy, and the president of the U.S. treated it like a Yelp review for a bad burger.

Instead of addressing the loss of life or offering condolences to the grieving families, Trump decided to blame the crash on “DEI.” Interesting. Especially considering the individuals directly responsible for this tragedy were all cis straight white males. Trump and his team’s fixation on shifting blame is disturbing. Rather than addressing the safety failures or offering condolences, the White House seemed more keen on stoking fires elsewhere.

They quickly turned their attention to Selena Gomez — yes, the pop star, actress, and, apparently, public enemy number one for daring to cry on Instagram about the plight of undocumented immigrants.

Kayla Hamilton, Jocelyn Nungaray, and Rachel Morin were murdered by illegal aliens.



Their courageous mothers had something to say to @SelenaGomez and those who oppose securing our borders. Watch ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KfsqQGwhqj — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 31, 2025

In her now-deleted post, Gomez filmed herself visibly upset over the deportations carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Her crime? Showing empathy. And for that, the White House decided she needed to be publicly dragged.

The video spliced Gomez’s tearful clip with interviews of mothers whose children were allegedly killed by undocumented immigrants. While the tragedies these mothers endured are undeniably heartbreaking, the White House’s shameless use of their pain to attack a celebrity is peak manipulation. This is an administration that can’t prioritize national tragedies but will happily dive headfirst into a celebrity Instagram spat.

Thankfully, not everyone has fallen for the bait. Some social media users with were quick to point out the absurdity of it all.

you know what, hell nah, selena get behind me actually https://t.co/7TTi1TIOiD — 5hahem aka Dr. Durag (@shaTIRED) February 1, 2025

two plane crashs just happening this week and the White House is worried about Selena Gomez? pic.twitter.com/CvQHnufhPX — ً (@americanreqiuem) February 1, 2025

Of course, this is all part of a larger pattern. Trump has built his political brand on vilifying anyone who dares to challenge his narrative. Migrants, the LGBTQ+ community, and the so-called “radical left thugs” are his go-to scapegoats for every problem under the sun. He frames them not as people, but as “vermin,” a word that makes his disdain for basic humanity crystal clear.

Just days into his presidency, Trump oversaw mass raids that led to the arrest of over 2,600 migrants. His press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, even went so far as to say, “All migrants in America are criminals,” ignoring the fact that many undocumented immigrants contribute positively to society and live peacefully within their communities. Ultimately, blaming DEI for a deadly crash, and demonizing entire groups of people are all part of Trump’s favorite strategy: creating chaos to cover for his failures.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy