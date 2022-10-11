Unaired Tucker Carlson x Kanye West interview footage is somehow more alarming than what we’ve seen

Unaired footage of Tucker Carlson’s interview with Kanye West, now known as Ye, has been leaked, and it comes as no surprise why those sections were not aired on television.

The unaired footage was received by Motherboard, a division of Vice, containing more context to some of Ye’s comments and some unaired ones. While the broadcast interview attempted to make Ye look good due to the recent events in Paris Fashion week and on social media, the unaired footage contained comments about planned parenthood and multiple anti-Semitic responses, just to name a few.

Ye also went on about the idea of “fake children” being placed in his house to manipulate his own, real, children. He claimed that these “actors” were placed to “sexualize” his kids. He was also suspicious of one of the children because he claimed that this kid was smarter than his mother.

“I mean, like actors, professional actors, placed into my house to sexualize my kids. We don’t, we didn’t even believe that this person was her son because he was way smarter than her, right?”

Aside from the shocking comments about family, politics, and his views on former president Donald Trump, Ye revealed that he was vaccinated against COVID-19. It could be assumed that Carlson wanted to see if Ye was also an anti-vaxxer as he made comments about how he was against abortions before the question was asked. Ye said he found the vaccination experience “interesting”, but the clip was cut off before he clarified why.

This isn’t the first time that unaired interview footage was leaked from Fox. According to Hollywood Reporter, a former O’Reilly Factor producer went under fire for leaking a video of Mitt Romney. The producer was sentenced to community service and pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges.

Fox nor representatives for Ye did not release any comments or statements about the interview leak.