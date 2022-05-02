Vanessa Hudgens stuns in Moschino at Met Gala

We can't keep our eyes off of her!

Keeping up with the theme of the Met Gala, Vanessa Hudgens’ arrival at the 2022 fundraiser is an absolute work of art.

Hudgens took the red carpet in a sheer black Moschino number with a black lace train trailing behind her. With winged liner, a light pink color on her lips with a tint to match her cheekbones, and just enough sparkle to accent the look — she stole the show and the hearts of fans on social media.

Vanessa Hudgens' take on gilded glamour? A dramatic sheer black dress with a lace train.



Check out AP's full #MetGala coverage: https://t.co/iuzaV9PJ7d pic.twitter.com/y6u6y5R1cE — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) May 2, 2022

It’s a little early to make predictions, but we have a feeling this will be one of the most talked-about looks of the event tonight — and with good reason. Hudgens owns the carpet or the stage at any event she attends. She’s got an eye for fashion, a love for all things spooky, and a way of bringing those things together to create iconic and timeless beauty.

She also never takes herself too seriously. She was caught flashing a peace sign and a sweet smile to photographers before striking a pose again as she began walking the stairs. Hudgens is gorgeous, there is no getting around it, and she knows how to work an event.

Vanessa Hudgens flashes a peace sign on the #MetGala carpet. pic.twitter.com/EhO5qWJJak — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2022

Hudgens arrived at the event early, and fans say it’s a smart move.

Vanessa Hudgens said fuck y’all I’m showing up early to make SURE I have my moment. — Looks like his Mum (@Tendurag) May 2, 2022

She understood the assignment.

Vanessa Hudgens did the damn thing! — Victor Forna Stan Account (@erremmbee) May 2, 2022

Some fans are left speechless by her look.

Hudgens doesn’t miss the mark, we’re not sure what’s she’s trying to conjure here, but she succeeded.

this photo though…. if vanessa hudgens is gonna do one thing is work a dress in front of a camera pic.twitter.com/Q4JgdeUio7 — the legend of how you disappeared. (@rippedpromdress) May 2, 2022

It’s not just the gala she donned a stunning dress for; Hudgens’ pre-event beauty was just as striking.

We’re keeping you updated with all things Met Gala tonight, so stick around.