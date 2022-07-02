One of the most terrifying aspects about the action-packed fourth season of Stranger Things is the new monstrous antagonist Vecna. And while Vecna terrorizes his victims’ minds and turns once-happy memories into blood-soaked flashbacks, perhaps the scariest part about him is his physical appearance, which showcased decaying skin and vine extensions all over his body. Although, one specific shot during Volume Two has fans questioning their fear — seeing as the aforementioned shot is seeing Vecna compared to the Grinch.

The entertaining conversation occurred over on Stranger Things Reddit, where user u/CastLake posted a side-by-side image of both antagonists from their respective media. On the left hand side is the Grinch — portrayed by Jim Carrey in Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas — and on the right hand side is Vecna — portrayed by Jamie Campbell Bower. The comparison clearly makes sense, considering both characters have sinister intentions at heart, and the similar stances in each scene is scary accurate.

Unsurprisingly, the comparison immediately prompted a slew of responses from fans, who definitely found the entertainment value of the comparison and took the ball and ran with it. “The Grinch who stole Hawkins,” wrote one user — and folks absolutely eat that up.

Another user compared the Grinch screaming at his dog Max to Vecna’s infamous targeting of fan-favorite Max Mayfield.

Another fan didn’t hesitate for one second by thirsting over Vecna and referring to him as “Thiccna.”

Despite the similarities between the two creatures, the Grinch memorably has a change of heart by the end of the movie and improves his image. Vecna, on the other hand, is obsessed with defeating Eleven and taking over the whole of Hawkins – but hey who knows what the Duffers have in store for us in Season 5.

Stranger Things 4 is streaming now on Netflix.