Antoine Dodson, who went viral in 2010 after his infamous line “Hide yo’ kids, hide yo’ wife,” has recently announced his involvement with the ale industry by releasing his own beer brand based on his own punchline.

The viral Internet star established an intoxicating mix of alcohol and entertainment by partnering up with his local brewery into creating “Run N Tell That.” The beverage should be released on Sept. 24, and is expected to have not only a huge release party, but also a commercial starring Dodson himself.

The Huntsville, Alabama, brewer, Straight to Ale Brewery, is located in Dodson’s hometown, with their partnership taking place after one of the star’s friends set up a meeting between the two parties.

Dodson became viral thanks to a local news interview regarding an alleged rapist who was still at large, to which he told viewers, “He’s climbing in your windows, he’s snatching your people up, trying to rape them, so y’all need to hide yo’ kids, hide yo’ wife.” Since then, Dodson’s memorable quote has been used throughout social media over the last decade.

Considering it’s 2022, it comes off as no surprise that people can use their own popularity into expanding their businesses in any area of interest. Luckily, Dodson took his own initiative into attending to everyone’s beer necessities.

This malty collaboration is bound to be fruitful, since you know that they say, a beer a day…