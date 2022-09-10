Andor is premiering in less than two weeks and Lucasfilm has just given us another sneak peek at the Diego Luna-led spinoff series during the company’s press conference at the D23 Expo.

Following the struggles of the titular Cassian Andor, Tony Gilroy’s new 24-episode series is set to start five years prior to the events of Rogue One. The first 12-episode season, premiering on Sep. 21, will chronicle the first year, while the second and final season will get into the next four.

From what the latest trailer tells us, Andor is going to be a much darker take on the story of Rebellion. “Spies, saboteurs, assassins, we’ve all done terrible things on behalf of the Rebellion,” announces Cassian, before the trailer launches into an action-packed 90 seconds that’s filled with sequences of the Rebel Alliance and the Imperial troops getting into skirmishes across different planets. The visuals actually look great too, as if taken directly out of Rogue One as opposed to a television show.

Andor will see the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera, though almost everyone else is a new addition to the Star Wars ensemble. Genevieve O’Reilly is portraying a younger version of Mon Mothma, while Stellan Skarsgård has come onboard as newcomer Luthen Rael. Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw are portraying Bix Caleen, Imperial officer Dedra Meero, Imperial officer Syril, and Marva, respectively.

The show’s premiere event will see the release of the first three episodes, and from there, the rest will slowly make their way to Disney Plus on a weekly basis.