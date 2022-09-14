Watch: Charlie Hunnam is on the run in first ‘Shantaram’ trailer

His days using guns in Sons of Anarchy and swords as King Arthur may be over, but fans will still find themselves satiated to see Charlie Hunnam put on his best running shoes in the new Shantaram trailer.

The new Apple TV+ series dramatizes the beloved novel Shantaram by Gregory David Roberts, bringing life into the period story depicting the life of a fugitive seeking sanctuary in 1980s Bombay. Although completely encapsulated as a novel, SeattleTimes noted the events in the story are still “strongly autobiographical, concentrating on [Robert’s] life in Bombay from 1981 to 1987.”

Starring Charlie Hunnam as Lin, a heroin addict fugitive incarcerated for a robbery, Shantaram is expected to be a story filled with action, mystery, and plenty of shots from the blond hunk Hunnam, who will reinvent himself as a doctor working in the chaotic Bombay slums. As any good historical novel from the 1980s, the story will lead Lin into Afghanistan, where he will partner up with a mob boss, and naturally, fall in love with an enchanting woman, portrayed by the French actress Antonia Desplat. Also joining this Australian/Indian tale are Elektra Kilbey, Alexander Siddig, and David Field.

If the question “Where do I know Charlie Hunnam from?” is lingering at the back of your mind, the answer may be: everywhere. Previously known for playing Jackson ‘Jax’ Teller in Sons of Anarchy, Hunnam’s presence also expands into the royalty realm in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (in spite of its box office disaster bomb), the 2013 American action film Pacific Rim, and surprisingly, the British version of Queer as Folk are also found in Hunnam’s lengthy repertoire.

Shantaram is set to premiere on Oct. 14 on Apple TV+