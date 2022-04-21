A new preview has been released for the interview series Piers Morgan Uncensored, featuring a storm out from former president Donald Trump.

In the 30-second clip for the upcoming series, we see Morgan and Trump in a heated argument that would look to have been enough for the former President to leave his seat.

Though the promo appears to be cut up portions of the interview, the pair are heard discussing voter fraud during the 2020 election. Trump can be heard asserting that he is a very nice man, and much more honest than Morgan.

Other soundbites include Morgan confronting Trump with the truth that he fell short in the last election to which the former President responded by claiming that only a fool would believe that the election had been free and fair.

All of this comes together leading to the final shot which is Trump seemingly leaving what the network is calling “The Most Explosive Interview Of The Year”.

Piers Morgan Uncensored will see the host sit down with guests for an extended interview that is billed as “a fearless forum for lively, intelligent debate and agenda-setting interview”. The episode with Trump is said to include a 75-minute interview according to the preview’s description.

Those who want to catch the full interview can do so on April 25 when it premieres.