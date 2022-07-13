Watch Harry Styles cuddle with strangers and get lost in bed sheets in new ‘Late Night Talking’ music video

Pop star Harry Styles has just dropped the second video from his latest album Harry’s House, and if you’ve ever wondered what the singer is like in bed, well, “Late Night Talking” may just answer some questions, though maybe not in the way you had in mind.

The video for the glossy blue-eyed R&B gem, directed by L.A.-based director duo Bradley Bell and Pablo Jones-Soler AKA Bradley & Pablo is a whimsical distraction filling up the screen with as many visual elements as the “Wall of Sound”-inspired track has audio fills.

While the stylish video starts with Styles alone in bed, he doesn’t go without companionship for log. After literally diving into bed, he soon finds himself in a series of beds accompanied and sometimes literally surrounded by a series of attractive bedmates across the spectrum. Styles starts out in a veritable cuddle party of partners in a bed designed for at least ten, replete with red velveteen duvet and pillows.

The singer then finds himself in various other dreamy locales including an art gallery, where he is admired as an exhibit, sharing a “breakfast” in bed consisting of spaghetti and meatballs, and tooling about London in a drivable super king-sized bed. The video then descends, of course, into a pillow fight before Styles ends up in bed by himself again, plummeting to the Earth below.

Styles’ first single from the album, “As It Was” has remained at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for a jaw-dropping nine weeks now. “Late Night Talking” has reached the number four spot and has spent a total of seven weeks on the chart. We’ll wait and see if the new video moves the single any higher.