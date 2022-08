The much anticipated live-action adaptation of the video game masterpiece that is The Last of Us has finally seen its first look.

Thanks to a sizzle reel from HBO which showcased several projects, the Naughty Dog game which received a myriad of Game of the Year awards now has a peak for the hardcore fans.

The Last of Us, The Idol, Succession, The White Lotus, The White House Plumbers, Industry, and so much more are coming soon to @hbomax.⁰



Now this is my kind of dream. pic.twitter.com/LDuJSiAFSv — HBO (@HBO) August 21, 2022

This story is developing.