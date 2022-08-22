Star of almost everything MCU Elizabeth Olsen is doubling down on her recent villainous role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness by playing an alleged serial killer housewife in HBO’s Love and Death.

Getting its first peak as part of a sizzle reel from HBO for their upcoming slate of series, snippets were shown of Olsen as a lovely young housewife who may or may not be an axe-wielding maniac. Based off the true crime story of Candy Montgomery who is alleged to have killed the wife of her lover in 1980s Texas.

It’s not the first miniseries to follow the brutal alleged killing, with a Hulu series coming out in 2022 with Jessica Biel aptly titled Candy, which got a decent reception from critics. Sitting at 71 per cent critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Love and Death will be aiming to one-up the rival network’s series.

Why two series following the same case are coming out in such quick succession of each other is rather bizarre, but perhaps also due to Olsen being a much bigger and more marketable name than Jessica Biel to a modern audience.

Starring alongside the Scarlet Witch actress is Power of the Dog star Jesse Plemons, American Horror Story mainstay Lily Rabe, and fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe alum Krysten Ritter in what is a strong ensemble cast.

Love and Death doesn’t have a concrete release date, but the sizzle real teases a 2023 release. Other shows given teasers during the reel include The Last of Us, Pennyworth, and another season of Tokyo Vice.