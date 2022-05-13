The trailer for the forthcoming season one finale of Halo teases an action-packed episode full of butt-kicking from Master Chief and Silver Team.

As you can see above, the trailer starts with Miranda Keyes telling John that Makee has left Reach with the second half of the artifact. A wounded Master Chief then contacts Cortana, whom he now trusts after the AI betrayed Halsey and saved John’s life from the rogue Spartans in “Allegiance.”

It looks like the UNSC will then take the fight to the Covenant planet, which they find with the help of Cortana. The admiral wants to send the marines, but Master Chief convinces her that he and Silver Team can handle it. We then see glimpses of the fight to come on the Covenant planet, with John and his squad taking on different enemy types and even exchanging blows with the brute we saw in episode 5.

At least now we can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the Covenant isn’t destroying Reach like they did Criterion in this week’s penultimate outing.

After years of waiting, Halo fans are being treated to a live-action adaptation of their favorite sci-fi franchise, even though the reception has been mixed due to all the changes they made to Pablo Schreiber’s Master Chief. The producers don’t seem to mind the controversy all that much, because if you do decide to watch their take on Halo, John removing his helmet will ultimately prove to be the least of your concerns.

At any rate, it seems Halo has helped give Paramount Plus a much-needed subscriber boost amid the ongoing streaming wars, so we can safely bet that the next season won’t take as many years to produce as the first one did.