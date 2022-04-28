Watch: ‘Stranger Things’ Stars Goof Around in New Season 4 Featurette

The Eleven and Will Byers stars tease what's to come for their characters in this new featurette.

After nearly three years of waiting, the fourth season of Stranger Things is finally about to premiere. Thanks to a combination of the pandemic, the cast’s busy schedules, and the mammoth nature of the material, the next run of the Netflix hit has taken its sweet time in getting here. Thankfully, Eleven and company will at long last be back on our screens in just a few short weeks.

And to preview what’s to come when we return to Hawkins, stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp are on hand to give us some insight in this fun new promo. The featurette, titled “Interview from the Hair Chair”, sees the two teen actors goof around as they ask each other questions from inside their hair and make-up trailer. Watch it via the tweet below:

Millie Bobbie Brown and Noah Schnapp are truly the cutest together pic.twitter.com/ua5Rfi6T2S — Netflix (@netflix) April 28, 2022

For those desperate for any new information on Stranger Things 4, the duo offer some decent hints. For one, it’s clear that Eleven and Will share a lot more screentime this season, now that El has moved away from Hawkins with the Byers and they’re essentially siblings. It sounds like they develop a close bond, so it’ll be awkward for Will when his old pal Mike (Finn Wolfhard) visits and he has to act as the “third wheel.” Poor Will, that kid can never catch a break.

But while the characters might go through it, it’s clear from this featurette that the cast have a blast during filming. So it must be even more of a blow for those involved with the production that Stranger Things is set to conclude with its fifth season. Still, at least that’s a while away and, for us viewers, we’ve got many hours of episodes left to consume before we have to say goodbye.

The first half of Stranger Things 4 makes its Netflix debut on May 27, with the second half dropping six weeks later on July 1.