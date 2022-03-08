Stranger Things, the award-winning hit saga that’s arguably Netflix’s most successful original series, captivated audiences with its unique blend of drama and other-worldly elements. Starring famed Hollywood actress Winona Ryder, the binge-worthy series went on to launch the careers of Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, and Caleb McLaughlin.

Back in February, creators Matt and Ross Duffer announced in an open letter to fans that the curtain call on the runaway hit would come later on in 2022.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things.. At the time, we predicted the story would last four or five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last.”

The “incredibly proud” brothers didn’t rule out further plot development but stressed the importance of seeing their initial idea through to avoid forcing the storyline.

“There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things, new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down.”

In an exclusive Screen Rant interview, the show’s director and executive producer Sean Levy (Big Fat Liar, Cheaper by the Dozen, the Night at the Museum series) emphasized that the entire team shares the showrunners’ vision and doubled down on their desire to maintain the lucidness of the nostalgic series.

“Well, we never wanted to run on fumes and we wanted to only tell as much story as the brothers saw and feel with clarity. So it’s been clear for a while that they know exactly where we’re headed and this is the arc. We wouldn’t want to stick around for one moment beyond that vision and the clarity of that voice. So rather than focusing on that sad day that happens who knows when, the end of season five, I’ll just once again reaffirm what I’ve told everyone, which is it has been a long-ass wait for season four. But I swear to God, the world will realize it’s worth it.”

As things come to a close on the seven-year stint, Levy is switching gears to direct Netflix’s new film, The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds as a time-traveling pilot alongside Mark Ruffalo, Jeniffer Garner and Zoe Saldana.