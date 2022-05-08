Watch: ‘Ms. Marvel’ promo counts down one month until Kamala Khan’s arrival

It’s bold of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to release anything hyping one of the franchise’s many upcoming projects when the focus is placed so squarely on the unstoppable Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but let’s not forget that we’re only one month away from the debut of Ms. Marvel on Disney Plus.

As has become customary, a new promo spot has dropped to mark the countdown, and there’s plenty of new footage contained within. It’s been a long time coming, with Ms. Marvel originally set to premiere last year, before being pushed back to the first quarter of 2022, and then ultimately June 8.

We know that newcomer Iman Vellani is poised to play a major role in the shared superhero saga moving forward, with the young star having already shot The Marvels alongside Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, and that’s without even taking the relentless Young Avengers speculation into account.

The lack of embiggening may have stuck in the craw of many comic book enthusiasts, but the coming-of-age superhero story still looks like a whole lot of fun. So far, the various promos have focused on the raft of MCU debutants set to populate Ms. Marvel, but given that the series connects directly to the sequel to a billion-dollar smash hit that still ranks as one of Marvel Studios’ top-grossing origin stories, there’s a lot of folks fully expecting Larson to swing by for a cameo appearance to introduce the cosmic Avenger to her number one fan.