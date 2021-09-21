Ms. Marvel Release Date On Disney Plus Reportedly Revealed

When it was confirmed that Hawkeye would begin rolling out on Nov. 24, the chatter surrounding Ms. Marvel potentially being pushed to 2022 looked to have been confirmed. The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus shows have arrived at regular intervals, and with Clint Barton’s solo series set to wrap up at the end of December, something had to give.

Kamala Khan’s live-action debut is deep in post-production, with shooting having wrapped during the summer. We haven’t even seen so much as on official image, though, with the sizzle reel that played last year providing our one and only look at Ms. Marvel that didn’t come via a grainy snap taken from a distance on the set.

Next year is looking suitably jam-packed as the MCU continues to dominate on both the theatrical and streaming fronts, with Ms. Marvel purportedly locked in for an early 2022 bow, as you can see below.

Hearing #MsMarvel show could be looking for a February, 2022 release… let's see if there's any official announcement anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/RqdRtv05WH — Amit Chaudhari (@5150Aamrit) September 21, 2021

That would place Ms. Marvel on the streaming slate alongside She-Hulk, Moon Knight, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and potentially either or both of What If…? Season 2 and Secret Invasion. Throw in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and The Marvels, then things are looking positively stacked.