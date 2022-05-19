With Obi-Wan Kenobi now officially a week away, Lucasfilm is once again pulling on our heartstrings by giving us a short promo clip that features the iconic “Duel of the Fates” score by John Williams.

As you can see for yourself below, the teaser starts with McGregor doing that dramatic pulling-the-hood-back move that Jedi are so inclined to do in Star Wars. We then transition to some in-universe footage showing a depressed and traumatized Obi-Wan blending in as best as he can, declaiming, rather ostentatiously, that: “The fight is done. We lost.”

The upcoming Disney Plus series has been long in the making. The stage is set. The stakes have risen. Now, it’s up to Ewan McGregor’s extremely beloved titular Jedi Master to take us on a home run the likes of which the galaxy far, far away has rarely seen in the past decade.

Joining McGregor on this ambitious journey will be Hayden Christensen, who’s reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. There’s also a slew of new and returning characters, including Joel Edgerton’s Owen Lars, Rupert Friend as the Grand Inquisitor, and Moses Ingram as the Third Sister.

As for what the story will actually entail for our bespoke Jedi Master, Disney has been keeping details of that nature pretty close to the chest, though it goes without saying that there’ll be a huge focus on Obi-Wan’s guilt-ridden conscience after the events of Episode III and what Lucasfilm execs have been describing as the “rematch of the century” between Kenobi and Vader.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi will be available for streaming on Disney Plus from May 27.