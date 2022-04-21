New ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ poster previews promised rematch against Vader

By now it is not a secret Hayden Christensen is coming back as Darth Vader in the coming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, but little has been seen of his character’s reunion with Ewan McGregor’s devastated hero until today on Twitter, that is.

The One Take News and All Things Kenobi accounts on the social media site published horizontal graphics today shortly after each other. The artwork features McGregor and a hint of flames, Vader to his far right, and the pair clashing in the center while surrounded by what appears to be either blue smoke or smoke lit by blue light;

A new promotional banner for 'OBI-WAN KENOBI' has surfaced. pic.twitter.com/LyFJocHJDc — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) April 21, 2022

New Obi-Wan Kenobi promotional artwork features the rematch between Obi-Wan and Vader. pic.twitter.com/84LclXdXhT — All Things Kenobi (@allthingskenobi) April 21, 2022

The art is archived here in the event of a takedown request from Disney and as of this story being filed. Fans reacted to the graphic with a wave of hype and hope combined, of course, with speculation. Some theorized the center scene is a vision; others said it should not have been teased at all, and for one, this ignited hopes of merch for the new series ASAP.

Where was that at? Does that mean they will actually have product in-store while the show is running? 😱 — Stan Lippelman (@slipptk421) April 21, 2022

Disney famously did not have any merchandise made for Grogu ready to go when the character made his surprise debut at the start of The Mandalorian. The mistake made them miss out on millions and audiences will find out if the company is going to collect all their Kenobi-related cash when the miniseries with the character premieres May 27. It is said Vader will be “different” in it, and star Rupert Friend has said it will be a thrilling ride with some wonderful cameos.