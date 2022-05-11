With less than three weeks until the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi, every day brings new glimpses and sneak peeks into the hotly anticipated Star Wars series on Disney Plus. But in spite of all these promo teasers, we’ve yet to see the Jedi Master show off his iconic blue-hued lightsaber, barring a somewhat obscure first look on the cover of Entertainment Weekly.

Now, the latest preview for the summer issue of Empire Magazine has offered us yet another look at Ewan McGregor’s ragged appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi. The titular character is also wielding his lightsaber in a double-handed pose, possibly readying to square off against the Inquisitors or worse. You can check out the image here.

Taking place 10 years after the events of Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, the new series will chronicle a never-before-seen period of Kenobi’s life on Tatooine. Much like Master Yoda, Obi-Wan is in self-imposed exile, living the life of a hermit in the dusty deserts of Tatooine and looking over a young Luke Skywalker.

Based on the trailers, Obi-Wan’s peace will be shattered when a group of Inquisitors, led by their leader the Grand Inquisitor, hunt the Jedi Master down and bring him face to face with his old Padawan Anakin Skywalker, whom he last saw 10 years ago when they fought on Mustafar.

Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy has described the confrontation between Obi-Wan and Vader (played by Hayden Christensen) as the “rematch of the century,” so as a Star Wars fan, to say that May 27 couldn’t come any sooner would be, believe it or not, the understatement of the century.