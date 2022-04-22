New Magazine Cover Features an Intense Obi-Wan Kenobi.

A new magazine cover for the upcoming Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi features the fallen Jedi and his iconic lightsaber.

The new cover of a magazine features Obi-Wan Kenobi ready for a lightsaber duel.

Posted on Twitter from Total Film magazine, the first image features a close-up of Kenobi’s lightsaber, glowing blue from the opening and surrounded by mist. In the second image, Kenobi stands in a cloak with his hood up and gives an intense stare. His hand is next to his lightsaber that’s fastened to his waist as if he’s ready to use it.

The magazine cover includes exclusives with McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram, and show director Deborah Chow, and there seems to be a focus on his lightsaber. Beneath the main “Obi-Wan Kenobi” text reads “McGregor grapples with his lightsaber” and teases a rematch with Darth Vader.

One of the most anticipated moments is the expectation of seeing McGregor and Christensen reuniting after such a long time. This time, Christensen will be Darth Vader and Kenobi will have to contend with his former Padawan becoming the most dangerous threat to the galaxy.

Christensen recently revealed that he’s watched the animated stories Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels, which gives Anakin Skywalker much more context than the movies. It’s also significant because the relationship between his Padawan Ahsoka Tano is a major part of the story in Clone Wars, and Christensen will also be appearing in Ahsoka with Rosario Dawson.

The series will follow Kenobi as he deals with the collapse of everything he believed in. Obi-Wan Kenobi will apparently open with a traumatic moment. He’s been living with the weight of this defeat for a decade, and he’s lost. The trailers have done a good job of showing him as a wandering hermit, watching over a young Luke Skywalker, but his journey will also take him off-planet.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi will release on Disney Plus May 27.