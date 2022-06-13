Watch: Paramount Plus’ ‘All Star Shore’ is the shoriest shore of all

Jersey Shore, Geordie Shore, Acapulco Shore, Rio Shore, and now one Shore to bring them all and in the beach house bind them. Paramount Plus today released the trailer for a one-of-its-kind party competition show All Star Shore, featuring superstar reality celebrities from a host of MTV Entertainment Studios properties, including the aforementioned “shore” shows.

The contestants will come together to compete with each other in what the Paramount Plus press statement describes as “an epic vacation at the ultimate shore house in the Canary Islands,” where they will “battle it out for a cash prize and global bragging rights.” The competition will center around a series of party-themed games designed to eliminate the competition. And if the trailer is any indication there will be plenty of regular partying as well. Three words: Disco Ball Shark.

Trina Njororage, Blake Horstmann, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Angelina Pivarnick, Giannina Gibelli, and Johnny Middlebrooks in ALL STAR SHORE streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Gerardo Valido/Paramount+

Contestants will include:

Angelina Pivarnick (“Jersey Shore”)

Bethan Kershaw (“Geordie Shore”)

Blake Horstmann (“Bachelor in Paradise”)

Chloe Ferry (“Geordie Shore”)

Giannina Gibelli (“Love Is Blind”)

James Tindale (“Geordie Shore”)

Joey Essex (“The Only Way Is Essex”)

Johnny Middlebrooks (“Love Island”)

Karime Pindter (“Acapulco Shore”)

Luis “Potro” Caballero (“Acapulco Shore”)

Marina Gregory (“The Circle: Brazil”)

Ricardo Salusse (“Rio Shore”)

Trina Njoroge (“Love Island”)

Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

iTV Studios Netherlands will partner with MTV Entertainment Studios to produce the series for Paramount Plus, with Lotte Wink serving as executive producer for iTV Studios Netherlands, and Jacquelyn French and John Varela acting as executive producers for MTV Entertainment Studios. Scott Jeffress, Antonia Mattia, and SallyAnn Salsano will also executive produce.

All Star Shore will premiere on Wednesday, June 29 exclusively on Paramount Plus and will stream internationally where Paramount Plus is available.