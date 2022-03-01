After months of radio silence, Sony Pictures has officially released the trailer for its newest supernatural horror experience, Umma.

From the brilliant mind of Sam Raimi — who serves as the film’s producer — Umma stars Sandra Oh as Amanda, a mother living a mundane life with her daughter (Fivel Stewart), on a quiet American farm. However, when Amanda’s deceased mother’s remains suddenly arrive from Korea, Amanda’s experiences become terrifying as she fears becoming like her own mother.

Additionally, Sony Pictures has released the official poster for the movie on Twitter. The image depicts Oh’s character with the left side of her face bathed in noticeable scars. “A mother’s love never dies. #UmmaMovie, exclusively in movie theaters March 18,” is written in the post’s caption.

In the bone-chilling 149-second clip, Oh’s Amanda undergoes several significant personality changes as she succumbs to the realization of her mother’s unexpected resurfacing. While Amanda visualizes her mother’s spirit throughout a number of scenes, her fear heightens as she desperately tries to rid herself of her mother’s ashes for good. By the looks of the trailer, horror fans will behold a brand new vision of pure terror as each sequence looks to be better than the last.

Written and directed by Iris K. Shim in her feature film debut, the upcoming horror film also stars Dermot Mulroney, Odeya Rush, MeeWha Alana Lee, and Tom Yi and aims to perplex viewers with its gripping narrative and unpredictable idiosyncrasies.

Umma is scheduled to be released on March 18.