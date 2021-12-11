Watch: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ actors react to fan theories

Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon, and Zendaya are reacting to some of the various fan theories swirling around the forthcoming Marvel film they are set to star in, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Watch the clip right here.

The segment is a treat for those wishing to see even more of the great chemistry between the three stars, who all play high school-aged pals in the film. Holland will reprise his role as Spider-Man, AKA Peter Parker, Zendaya is set to star as the hero’s girlfriend MJ, and Batalon is Peter’s best friend Ned in the movies.

The reactions are especially hilarious when the actors read some of the more off the wall theories, such as Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock being “a caretaker of refugees in a barren wasteland world in a parallel universe and Peter rules it,” which was the first theory that Batalon pulled out of a hat and read aloud to his co-stars.

“How on earth did they get that from the trailer?” a puzzled Holland remarked.

The next fan theory that “Ned will become the Hobgoblin” got a bellyful laugh from Batalon.

The stars also seemed to be baffled at the theory that the Spider-Man film, which will precede the release of 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, will nevertheless be “a direct sequel to Dr. Strange 2.“

In a mind-melding moment, Batalon and Holland seemed to simultaneous coin the phrase “pre-sequel” to describe such a thing.

Gaffs aside, the actors were noticeably tight-lipped when they stumbled upon the popular theory that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil “will appear as Peter’s lawyer.” Rather than making a bold-faced joke, Holland simply deflected the question back to Batalon when he read the theory, “will he?”

Batalon replied, “I don’t know,” and flipped the card in the air, almost making it back into the bowl.

Their cryptic response may be more evidence that Daredevil’s appearance is indeed happening in the movie as Marvel boss Kevin Feige recently confirmed Cox as returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though he stopped short of saying when the character would appear.

The clip concluded with a cute cameo by Jamie Foxx when Zendaya read the fan “theory” his Electro character would be returning.

“I’m coming in hot,” Foxx said.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters Dec. 17.