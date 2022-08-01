Watch: Spooky mayhem occurs in the ‘Spirit Halloween: The Movie’ teaser trailer

With the spooky season rapidly approaching, horror fans can rejoice as the first teaser trailer for Spirit Halloween: The Movie is finally here. The upcoming movie — based on the popular chain stores of Halloween costumes and decorations — centers around three friends who hide away in a Spirit Halloween store and experience an abundance of terrifying encounters and heart-stopping moments.

From director David Poag and a screenplay written by Billie Bates, Spirit Halloween features several big-name stars in the cast, including Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd and She’s All That star Rachael Leigh Cook. And while the film focuses on three friends locked inside of a Spirit Halloween store, the plot also revolves around a vengeful spirit (played by Lloyd) with spooky intentions. The official synopsis is as follows:

“When a pop-up Halloween Store opens in a deserted strip mall, three middle school friends, Jake, Carson and Bo decide to spend Halloween night locked inside. But when an evil spirit targets the kids, along with Carson’s older sister Kate — the object of Jake’s longtime crush — they are stalked by horrible animatronic creatures come to life, turning their night of fun into a wacky night of survival that leverages their combined ingenuity and tests their friendship to the max. Unless they can defeat the spirit trapped inside before midnight, it will possess one of them for all eternity…”

In the minute-long teaser, mayhem and fear surround the group of friends as they come across inanimate objects that are suddenly brought to life. And while some were anticipating a gore-fest sort of horror film, others are content with the movie’s family-friendly nature and The Ghostbusters meet Stranger Things type of vibe.

Spirit Halloween: The Movie is scheduled for release in Oct. 2022.