The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist is the true crime docuseries from Netflix that promises to reveal never-before-seen revelations about the series of burglaries that targeted celebrities.

With the series of crimes now ten years in the rearview, the show will feature many of the culprits who have come forward to tell their story about the notorious heists, having already served their jail time.

With the crimes centering on a series of invasions in the homes of Hollywood Hills, including the likes of Paris Hilton and Orlando Bloom, the news gripped the nation when it first broke a decade ago.

Touted as a “cautionary tale for teens today,” the story is at the intersection of parasocial relationships, celebrities, the rise of social media, and a culture obsessed with fame, which unsurprisingly “spins wildly out of control.” As the show’s synopsis teases,

“First there was the reality series, then came a Hollywood movie— but the truth about the Bling Ring burglaries has never been told…until now.”

One of the members of the “Bling Ring” was a reality show star, Alexis Haines, who was arrested for the crimes during the taping of the pilot episode Pretty Wild.

The events were later adapted into a Sofia Coppola-directed 2013 film called The Bling Ring, in which Haines is portrayed by Emma Watson, albeit with an altered character name.

With addicting true crime shows like Making a Murderer and Tiger King as part of their repertoire, Netflix’s latest foray into the genre is sure to glue butts to couches for Bling Ring binge-bliss.

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist comes to Netflix on September 21.