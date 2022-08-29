Watch: ‘WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story’ trailer

An epic 62 years in the making has finally arrived, and the story of the greatest musical comedian to ever write a hit song about bologna is coming to a screen close to you. Just like the songs that made Weird Al one of the most popular musicians in history, it looks like it’s going to be some serious parody.

At last, WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story has its official trailer, and it looks to deliver on all the promises of its teaser. It features Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, in the title role as “Weird” Al Yankovic, inarguably the most successful musical parodist of all time. The trailer executes the premise of a rock biopic about a musician who rose to fame on parodies that parodies the biopics of other stars that rose to fame. WEIRD satirizes to rich effect, with Radcliffe sucking down whiskey like ice water, engaging in bad-boy prima donna behavior, and even having a full-on affair with fellow ’80s pop star Madonna (played by Evan Rachel Wood), just like Al never did.

The concept comes from comedy site Funny or Die’s fake trailer for a satirical biopic of the same name, which was directed by Eric Appel and starring Aaron Paul.

WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story expands that idea into a full-length movie. Yankovic co-wrote the film with Appel following the original skit’s release by Funny or Die in 2013. “When Weird Al first sat me down against my will and told me his life story, I didn’t believe any of it, but I knew that we had to make a movie about it,” Appel told Deadline.

In addition to Radcliffe and Wood, the film stars Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento, Toby Huss as Nick Yankovic, Al’s father, and Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey.

The film will debut at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 8 before its box office release on Nov. 4.