5 ways to throw a spellbinding ‘Hocus Pocus’ watch party

Calling all witches, black cats, and zombies — it’s almost time for a virgin to light the black flame candle and awaken the Sanderson sisters once again. After all, it’s just a bunch of Hocus Pocus.

Disney Plus is debuting the long-awaited sequel to Hocus Pocus on Sept. 30, which means we’re just two days away from the next chapter in the story of Winifred, Mary, and Sarah. If they thought the 20th century was complicated to deal with, they’ve got no idea what new world they’ll wake up to next. Hocus Pocus 2 is the film that takes the story we love to the next level and introduces the Sanderson sisters to a group of kids unlike they’ve ever met before.

The official synopsis for what will undeniably be our new favorite witchy movie reads as follows:

“Three young women accidentally bring back the Sanderson Sisters to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world.”

So what could make the debut of the movie better? Watching it with people you love, of course! Fans have been planning Hocus Pocus watch parties for months, and it’s time to put the finishing touches on your big night.

So grab your brooms, your capes, and your magical books because we’re planning the perfect Hocus Pocus watch party for your spooky weekend.

Drinks inspired by the Sanderson Sisters

The Sanderson sisters are spicy, saucy, and epic; they’re witchy, wonderful, and wild; and if you want to make your party the most epic it can be, they can be the inspiration for your drink choices of the night.

There are several recipes online for drinks inspired by Hocus Pocus! You can find a Hocus Pocus punch, a spell-binding sangria, and a Binx-themed cocktail to enjoy. There are alcoholic and non-alcoholic options, and they all sparkle just the same.

All you need to make your drinks mesmerizing and magical is a little bit of imagination, some edible glitter, and simple syrup to line the rims of your glass for perfectly spooky additions to your glass.

There are also wines, pre-made cocktails, and beers inspired by Halloween that would make a perfect easy addition to the party. If you’re having an all-ages party, there are child-friendly punch bowls full of Sanderson goodness, too.

Spooky snacks for your movie night

If you do a quick social media search of any Hocus Pocus-inspired snacks, you’ll find everything from brownies that look like Winifred’s infamous “bOoOoOok” to little witch brooms to delight in through the big watch.

There are several recipes to make the snacks to your liking, or you could wing it and create your own. The magic of Halloween is that everything is open to interpretation. From costumes to snacks and drinks — put your own spin on it and conjure up a spell that’ll make your wildest snack dreams come true.

Some of the ideas are simple, and others are more complex, but you can pick some of your favorites and ask friends to help make them with you! The shared Instagram account has several ideas for Sanderson sister-themed eats and treats.

Hocus Pocus decor — for movie night and to have all year

From Target to Shop Disney and everywhere with even a single isle for Halloween decor, you’re bound to come across something Hocus Pocus-inspired. There are signs for your walls with quotes from the film, pieces of art inspired by the Sanderson sisters

If you’ve created your favorite drink and snack combo, you could also find wine glasses with your favorite spell or an outline of the Sanderson you relate to most! There are coffee mugs, glow-in-the-dark table wear, and perfectly magical cauldrons to brew a potion of your very own from.

A quick Amazon search will send you on a spiral through party sets with a Hocus Pocus theme if you want to go all out. With balloons, streamers, banners, and confetti — you can have a bewitchingly good time with little preparation necessary.

Costumes to shout out your favorite Sanderson

There’s nothing better than a great costume to set the tone for a watch party, and when it comes to the Sanderson’s — the possibilities are endless.

You could visit your local Halloween costume shop and likely happen upon an entire Hocus Pocus section where you can choose your favorite Sanderson or beloved black cat. You could also take matters into your own hands and conjure up a magical costume creation of your own.

The Sanderson sisters each have a unique color palette, hairstyle, and even makeup look. You can do something abstract, something ironic, or even something that mirrors their look but adds your own particular spin.

Another quick social media search will take you to some of the best Sanderson sisters’ costumes, both purchased or crafted at home. You can always throw on an oversized crewneck with everyone’s favorite cat, Binx, and do some dramatic makeup, too. The possibilities are endless, so embrace the magic and have fun!

The spell book to help conjure up your own magic

There are several versions of the infamous “bOoOoOok” that you can purchase online, but you can also make your own. When searching for the best Sanderson-inspired spell books, we came across this one and can’t get enough.

A link on the profile will take you to several Hocus Pocus-themed DIY projects, including this super fun take on the bOoOoOok. You could even start your party a little early and craft some magic with your friends before diving into the movie — and it wouldn’t hurt to watch Hocus Pocus while creating the book.

If you’re feeling inspired, don’t forget to search for the best DIY Sanderson-themed crafts to enjoy for the rest of the Halloween season. After all, it’s always spooky somewhere, right?

Of course, an honorary mention for the thing you’ll need most: good friends! Hocus Pocus is the kind of film that’s fine to watch alone but so much fun when you’re watching with other spooky season-lovers. So grab your besties, ask everyone to bring their favorite Hocus Pocus-inspired snacks, and you know what to do next. Repeat after us:

“Come, we fly!”