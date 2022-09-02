Warning: This article contains massive spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Amazon’s newest series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has called back to a few references to the original trilogy, even if the show has new characters. Despite the show taking place years before the original trilogy and its prequel films, the show reintroduced old characters that barely received the spotlight.

But throughout the show, a symbol kept appearing and is found in different parts of Middle-earth. For some, it is a sign of great evil, and for others, it’s unknown. But whenever this symbol appears, it fills itself in orange flame and a dark whisper can be heard. So what is this mysterious symbol that appears in The Rings of Power and what does it mean?

What does that malevolent symbol in ‘The Rings of Power’ mean?

Image via Amazon

A symbol appeared during the prologue and throughout the beginning of the new spin-off series. While it wasn’t seen in the previous installments, the shape looks oddly familiar to what we saw in the original trilogy. The symbol seen in the show is the mark of Sauron, the dark lord that created the One Ring to rule them all. The mark is a simple shape that almost resembles the eye we saw in The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

The symbol was left on Galadriel’s brother’s body to remind the elves to never underestimate his power. But it was also a sign that the Dark lord and/or his followers were there. The symbol is used as a lead as Galadriel attempts to find her brother’s murderer, despite the High King and his people disregarding the evidence and moving to a new era of peace. The symbol is also proof that Sauron’s evil is still alive, even if others thought otherwise.

Know more about the Mark of Sauron in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as the first two episodes are now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.