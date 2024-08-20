What happened to missing billionaire Mike Lynch’s yacht?

Billionaire British tech mogul Mike Lynch is missing and presumed dead, after his luxury superyacht sank off the coast of Sicily. The incident occurred early Monday morning when the 184-foot British-flagged vessel Bayesian encountered an unexpectedly violent storm, which spawned a tornadic waterspout.

The yacht, anchored near the Sicilian port of Porticello, was carrying 22 people when disaster struck. Eyewitnesses report that the boat vanished quickly beneath the waves shortly before dawn. While 15 people managed to escape, including Lynch’s wife Angela Bacares, six individuals remain unaccounted for.

Among the missing are Mike Lynch himself and his 18-year-old daughter, Hannah. Other notable figures believed to be missing include Jonathan Bloomer, chairman of Morgan Stanley International, and Chris Morvillo, a lawyer at Clifford Chance. The Italian coastguard has confirmed that the missing individuals are of British, American, and Canadian nationalities. Tragically, one person has been confirmed dead – reportedly the yacht’s onboard chef.

Did billionaire tech giant Mike Lynch survive his boating accident?

Screengrab via YouTube/BBC News

Mike Lynch, aged 59, is a well-known figure in the tech world, often referred to as Britain’s Bill Gates. He founded Autonomy, the country’s largest software firm, which he sold to Hewlett Packard for a staggering $11 billion in 2011. However, the deal later became embroiled in controversy, with HP accusing Lynch of fraud.

Just months before this tragic incident, Lynch had been acquitted in a high-profile U.S. fraud trial related to the Autonomy sale. He expressed his elation at being cleared of all charges, looking forward to returning to the UK and focusing on his family and innovation.

The Bayesian, built by Italian shipbuilder Perini in 2008, was a marvel of nautical engineering. It boasted the world’s tallest aluminum mast at 75 meters and could accommodate up to 12 guests in six suites, along with a crew of 10. So, you can imagine people’s astonishment at the current events. It wasn’t too long ago that Lynch’s billionaire peers were in the news for a similar tragedy involving a freak accident with a poorly built submarine. At this point, I think it’s safe to say that no ocean vessel is ever a match for Mother Nature.

Screengrab via YouTube/BBC News

Rescue efforts have been ongoing, with divers inspecting the wreck, which now lies at a depth of 49 meters. The Italian coast guard, aided by helicopters and rescue boats, are working tirelessly to locate the missing individuals. Survivors of the incident, including a one-year-old girl and her mother, were found on a life raft and rescued by the crew of a nearby boat. Eight of the rescued passengers were hospitalized but reported to be in stable condition.

The sinking of the Bayesian has raised questions about the extreme weather conditions that led to the disaster. Meteorologists point out that the sea surface temperature around Sicily was unusually high, nearly 3 degrees Celsius above normal. This elevated temperature may have contributed to the formation of the waterspout that capsized the yacht.

Screengrab via YouTube/BBC News

As the search continues, the incident has sent shockwaves through the tech and yachting communities. The sudden disappearance of such a prominent figure as Mike Lynch, especially so soon after his legal victory, has left many in disbelief.

Authorities have opened an investigation to determine what exactly went wrong. Meanwhile, the UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch is deploying a team to Italy to conduct a preliminary assessment. As the world waits for news, the fate of Mike Lynch and the other missing individuals remains uncertain.

