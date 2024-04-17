What happened to USC valedictorian Asna Tabassum?

USC valedictorian Asna Tabassum will not speak at the 2024 graduation ceremony, according to a statement from the university citing safety concerns. The outcry about the appearance sparked when Tabassum’s social media posts supporting Palestine were discovered, seen as controversial in light of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Tabassum is a first-generation Asian-American Muslim who said she posted a link on her Instagram three years ago about “what’s happening in Palestine and how to help.” Reportedly, Tabassum’s bio also links to a Pro-Palestinian website. Tabassum’s Instagram account is now private.

In USC’s statement announcing the departure from decades of tradition at the university, the Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, Andrew T. Guzman, wrote in part,

“As always, and particularly when tensions are running so high across the world, we must prioritize the safety of our community. And as we do every year, we have been monitoring our commencement security needs based on all the information we have and the facts on the ground … After careful consideration, we have decided that our student valedictorian will not deliver a speech at commencement. While this is disappointing, tradition must give way to safety.” via USC

USC said the move came after pressure from both the university and social media to reconsider their decision to allow Tabassum to speak. Although her speech is canceled, Tabassum will still be honored as valedictorian.

In a statement to CNN, Tabassum explained,

“My goal when putting this link in my bio is to inform and in the spirit of academic discourse. I think people need to be informed, people ultimately can make their own decisions … I don’t think, for example, my minor in resistance to genocide, or this link, should actually be looked in the confines or in the vacuum of the events after October 7th [Hamas attack in Israel]. This is something that I have always stood for. And this is something that USC has taught me to stand for in terms of human rights.” via CNN

Groups respond to USC’s decision

USC student group Trojans for Israel was among the many organizations calling for Tabassum’s speech to be canceled. In an Instagram post, the student group said Tabassum’s views would turn “an inclusive and meaningful milestone into an unwelcoming and intolerant environment for Jewish graduates and their families.”

Once USC’s decision was announced, many called for it to be reversed, including The Greater Los Angeles Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-LA). In a statement, CAIR-LA Executive Director Hussam Ayloush said in part,

“The dishonest and defamatory attacks on Asna are nothing more than thinly-veiled manifestations of Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian racism, which have been weaponized against college students across the country who speak up for human rights — and for Palestinian humanity.” via CAIR-LA

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas invaded Israel, killing around 1,200 Israelis. In response, Israel attacked Gaza in what they call a war against Hamas. An estimated 30,000 Palestinians have been killed, and thousands more have been left without food, water, and medical attention. The ongoing conflict has created tension worldwide. The 2024 USC graduation ceremony is set to take place on May 10, 2024, on the USC campus.

