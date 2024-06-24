What happened to Varga?

A scary scene played out at Euro 2024 football match (or “soccer game,” to Americans) on Sunday, June 23, 2024, when the striker for the Hungarian team, Barnabas Varga, collided with Scottish goalkeeper Angus Gunn in the second half. Varga lay motionless for several minutes while he was treated behind screens. He then left the field on a stretcher.

In the 68th minute of the final group stage game, at the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship in Germany, Varga reportedly went airborne to attempt a header when he crashed into Scottish goalkeeper Gunn in midair. Reports say it appeared that Varga’s head either hit Gunn in the ribs, or possibly Gunn’s left arm, and both athletes remained motionless for some time on the ground, The Sporting News reported.

Gunn eventually moved, but Varga remained still, causing looks of grave concern from players on both teams. Emergency responders rushed to Varga’s aid, who was unconscious and displayed what’s called the “fencing response,” a sign of traumatic brain injury. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagliova displayed the fencing response after an on-field injury in the 2022 NFL season.

Varga had a fractured cheekbone

A @KlinikumStutt-ban sikeres műtéten esett át Varga Barnabás hétfő délután. A intézmény arcsérülésekre szakosodott orvosainak tájékoztatása szerint a beavatkozás komplikációmentes volt, így a @Fradi_HU támadója szerdán már el is hagyhatja a kórházat. #csakegyutt #magyarok pic.twitter.com/Fm34I5co8M — MLSZ (@MLSZhivatalos) June 24, 2024 via MLSZ/X

Among other injuries, it was later confirmed that Barnabas Varga suffered a fractured cheekbone, several other broken bones in his face, and a concussion, The New York Times reported. Varga was listed in stable condition and would undergo surgery, The Times said. Should Hungary advance, Varga would be out for the remainder of the Euro 2024 competition.

” … [W]hat the players have told me was that Barni wasn’t conscious and they were very worried about his condition,” Hungary coach Marco Rossi later said, describing the situation. “Everyone was worried because the doctors arrived a bit late. I don’t think they realized it was a dangerous situation. But Barni is not in any danger now,” Rossi added.

“It was a bit of a blur. I thought I had to come [challenge for the ball] and thought I had done well. Hopefully, the guy is all right. I can’t even remember too much about that one,” Scottish goalkeeper Angus Gunn told the BBC describing what happened.

Varga will be okay

The day after the tense on-field situation, the Independent reported that Barnabas Varga’s surgery was successful and he would soon be released from the hospital. “Barnabas Varga underwent a successful operation in Klinikum Stuttgart on Monday afternoon. According to the institution’s doctors specializing in facial injuries, the intervention was uncomplicated, so the Ferencvaros attacker can leave the hospital on Wednesday,” the Hungarian Football Federation wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

After Varga cleared the field, Hungary beat Scotland 1-0 in the 10th minute of second-half stoppage time, leaving the team eligible to advance depending on the outcome of other matchups.

