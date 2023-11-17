What is Harry Styles’ beauty and fashion brand?

What better way to reveal your buzzcut to the world by modelling for your own brand?

Celebrity beauty brands are nothing new, and certain celebrity lines have gone on to dominate their respective markets. Brands like Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty makeup line, or Rihanna’s Fenty lingerie and makeup collections, have become some of the most popular brands out there, having earned a high reputation from high-quality products that can compete with other high-end names, rather than just pure star power.

More recently, Harry Styles has taken a dive into this already highly competitive market – and is arguably one of the best candidates for the job. The pop superstar’s looks are frequently emulated by fans, from his colorful nails to his pearl necklace. Styles’ presence in the beauty industry may have been longer than many potential consumers may expect, as his brand, Pleasing, does not bear his name.

What is Pleasing, Harry Styles’ brand?

Image via Pleasing

Pleasing, as described by the brand during its launch in 2021, is a “life brand,” aiming to “bring joyful experiences and products that excite the senses and blur the boundaries.” Launching with a set of nail polishes, modeled by masculine and feminine hands (including Styles himself), the brand is clearly designed to be gender-neutral, perhaps suggested by the tagline “find your pleasing.”

“Our dream for Pleasing is to help facilitate a better future with and for one another,” the brand’s website states. Pleasing’s mission is said to “prioritize people and the planet,” while acknowledging “we know that we can always do better and we strive to do so every day.” Pleasing collaborates with several charities in its collections, covering issues like LGBTQ+ equality, environmentalism, and care for the elderly – under their partnership slogan, “Do better.”

Pleasing launched with a line of skincare and nail polishes, and was met with positive reviews – something pretty boast-worthy, considering how crowded the skincare market is. Since then, Styles’ brand has expanded into apparel bearing its name, and more recently, fashion and fragrances. This week, Pleasing launched three perfumes – named Bright, Hot; Closeness and Rivulets – as well as dressing gowns and knitted sweaters, featuring a heart and a swan design, with the former modeled by Styles himself, debuting his highly-buzzworthy buzzcut.

Styles is the founder of Pleasing, but he is not the CEO of the company. That role belongs to Shaun Kearney, who joined this summer. It is said that Styles appointed the role, as well as other important roles in the company. His stylist, Harry Lambert, the brains behind many of his most famous fashion outings, serves as Co-Creative Director of the company, alongside Molly Hawkins.