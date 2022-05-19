What is the Kugelblitz in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 3?

A new trailer for season three of The Umbrella Academy dropped just hours ago, with more teases than Diego tends to throw at Luther. The Hargreeves siblings are set for an action-packed, sky-high stakes romp through an alternate timeline chock-full of obstacles, the most anticipated being the Sparrow Academy; a brand-new cast of superhumans under the wing of Reginald Hargreeves.

But the trailer shed some more light on what’s perhaps the biggest threat we’ll see this season, namely the “Kugelblitz.” Very little is known about the intricacies of it, but Number Five’s “we’re screwed” attitude about it is probably all we need.

Judging by the trailer, it seems to be a sort of time paradox event that destroys matter, as we see clips of the world being eaten away by a mysterious blue pulse throughout the trailer. It’s safe to say that it’s one of those comic book elements that’s best accepted for what it is without thinking about the inner workings of it.

It’s not entirely based on fiction, however; a kugelblitz is a term in theoretical physics for a black hole that forms out of a particularly high concentration of gamma radiation instead of matter. Although a real-life kugelblitz would require a radiation pulse that matches the energy of the sun in one-tenth of a second, so the odds of us having to live through season three minus the lovable cast are about as low as they get.

Season three of The Umbrella Academy will release exclusively on Netflix on June 22.