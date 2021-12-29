What is the Material Girl trend on TikTok? The viral trend, explained

Whether you use TikTok or not, you’ve likely heard about its latest trend. Users of the app are raving about “Material Girl” and using the song to soundtrack videos on the popular platform. In the wake of the recent trend, many have assumed that Madonna’s 1985 hit of the same name is making a comeback, but that simply isn’t the case. The bass-heavy tune is the brainchild of reality TV star and rapper Saucy Santana, who got his start in the entertainment industry as the makeup artist for the rap duo City Girls.

What is the Material Girl song?

Derived from similar intentions as Madonna’s pop classic, “Material Girl” encourages the vanity in all of us. The purpose of the song is a display of lavish luxury for all of the ‘material’ pleasures that life offers. As Madonna says, “the boy with the cold hard cash is always Mister Right.”

“Material Girl” has started a new TikTok trend where users show off and exaggerate their material wealth and fortune while Saucy Santana’s song plays in the background. As is always the case with TikTok, some users have created particularly amusing scenarios. Check out the official “Material Girl” music video by Saucy Santana as well as some of the song’s TikTok applications below.

Video via Saucy Santana on YouTube

Some TikTok users have used the song while taking their own attachments to the gym while others have reflected on the nostalgia of leaving school for an appointment and returning with McDonald’s for lunch, to the great envy of classmates.

Given its popularity, Saucy Santana has even taken part in his own viral trend with a video that has received over 2.8 million views.

The “Material Girl” trend originally started in November, but with the arrival of newly acquired goodies during the holiday season and the expectation of showing off for a fabulous New Year, the trend has seen a renewed interest in recent weeks.