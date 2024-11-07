What is TikTok’s blue bracelet movement?

In the wake of a brutal, disappointing election, many American citizens are feeling lost and broken. Particularly Black, female, disabled, LGBTQIA+, and young voters are grappling with an overwhelming sense of defeat, in the wake of Donald Trump’s second victory, and it can seem very lonely out here.

That sense of aloneness is already being combatted by waves of videos, messages, and outreach over social media, where people are rushing to find comfort in their peers. As we leave this initial phase behind, however, that support and solidarity, much of it likely performative, is sure to fade. Such is the way of the world.

A huge number of white women and men showed up to back the Harris/Walz campaign, but even more of them showed their support for a serial liar and convicted felon. As we leave the election in the rear view, and genuine fear begins to overtake despair, those in minority demographics — in particular Black people and those in the LGBTQIA+ fold — are finding themselves faced with a frightening reality. Their trust has been shattered by their fellow Americans, and they don’t know who is safe anymore. As we look to come together and fight the good fight, a fresh online trend may help to separate our allies from our attackers.

The blue bracelet movement kicks off as Americans face a frightening future

Within hours of Donald Trump’s 2024 victory, a new trend was emerging on social media, as young people masterminded a simple method to show solidarity from a distance. For those concerned about differentiating between your blue and red neighbors, just keep an eye on their wrist.

The blue bracelet movement, also called the “blue friendship bracelet movement,” aims to display a clear mark of unity among democratic voters. It’s quite simple to take part, too. All you need is a blue friendship bracelet — something you can purchase on the cheap or make for yourself with some blue beads and stretchy jewelry cord — worn on your wrist, where fellow adherents to the left can see it. That signals to them that you are a safe space, an ally, and a friend.

There are benefits and detriments to this trend, of course, but people are taking hope in the massive support it’s already finding. The biggest potential downsides rely on the darkest possible course for this country, but that doesn’t mean they’re not worth considering. As several history-minded people have pointed out, displaying something so obviously — not to mention discussing it on the internet — can easily invite snakes into the fold. In fascist regimes across history signs of solidarity have been used against targeted groups, allowing bad actors to infiltrate, gather information, and then expose members.

We’re nowhere near that point right now, but if things really do take a major turn in the United States, those blue bracelets could go from a badge of honor to a target. Its worth keeping in mind how the symbols will change as the country changes, but for now they represent something all too needed among scalded citizens — they’re a reminder that we’re not alone. There are dozens, hundreds, millions more who think like us, love us, and want us to retain our rights, and they’ll fight for us if it ever comes to it.

