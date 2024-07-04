When will ‘Summer House’ season 9 filming start? Here’s what fans can expect from the next season

Here’s some great news for Summer House fans! Cast members Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, Jesse Solomon, and West Wilson are returning to the Bravo show for a brand new season. The upcoming season 9 will focus on the relationship between exes Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke as well as Ciara Miller and West Wilson. As fans already know Danielle Olivera won’t be joining the season 9 cast due to her prior commitments.

The hit Bravo show Summer House season 9 is to begin filming from Friday, July 5, 2024 onwards

According to People Magazine, there are major updates on each cast member’s life since the season 8 reunion was filmed. Most have moved on from their past relationships, ventured into a new business opportunity, or challenged themselves to leave their comfort zone.

Since Lindsay and Radke called off their wedding after a heated argument, Hubbard has found her happy ending. Currently, she is dating “a wonderful man” and is glad she took her time to heal from her previous relationship. Despite clarifying the situation and confronting each other in the reunion, Hubbard senses a little tension between her and Carl.

As the two exes will be filming the upcoming season together, things might get awkward. There is a chance Hubbard would introduce her boyfriend to her fellow costars. Previously the Summer House star revealed she has been dating the mystery man since the beginning of this year. Hubbard also shared that she went on a date with him a few years prior but it was a wrong place, wrong time kind of situation.

Carl, on the other hand, is struggling to move on. He is taking his time to process the breakup before jumping into another relationship and committing to someone.

Meanwhile, Miller and Wilson’s return will be interesting to see. The two exes ended their relationship on bad terms, let’s see if their connection has progressed since the reunion.

To stay updated with the news, teasers, and behind-the-scenes clips, follow Bravo’s official Instagram account. Fans can also binge-watch Summer House season 8 exclusively on Peacock TV.

