Melania vs. Ivanka: The ultimate sign of their feud at Donald Trump’s inauguration you might have missed

For years, whispers of tension between Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump have swirled, and if you thought time had healed their icy relationship, think again.

President Donald Trump’s wife and eldest daughter have never exactly been friends, and the ultimate proof of their ongoing feud may have played out right in front of our eyes at Trump’s second inauguration.

During the inauguration on Jan. 21, 2025, Melania and Ivanka stood side by side as Trump marked the commencement of his second term in office. However, the two ladies might as well have been on separate continents as there was a noticeable disconnect between them at the important event. Melania and Ivanka did not exchange a single word, according to the Daily Mail.

For those paying close attention, the first lady and the first daughter’s obvious disregard for each other’s presence was the ultimate sign that the stepmother-stepdaughter tension remains alive and well. Ivanka is known for her carefully curated public persona, but she hasn’t been on good terms with her stepmother. On the other hand, Melania’s not one to really put on a united front. Hence, the snub between the two was quite palpable. One could say it perfectly encapsulated years of behind-the-scenes clashes and lingering resentment.

It’s no secret that there’s been a rivalry between the two ladies. For years during Trump’s first term, there have been stories about Melania and Ivanka clashing. Ivanka infamously stepped into the spotlight, taking on traditional first lady duties and even suggesting a rebrand of the “Office of the First Lady” to the “Office of the First Family” at one point. This obvious overstep infuriated Melania, who saw Ivanka as an intruder in her White House domain, according to insiders.

“Ivanka will always be a thorn in her side,” one source told the Daily Mail before adding that Melania has since referred to Ivanka as “the princess.” In November 2022, Ivanka seemingly threw in the towel when she announced that she was done with politics after her father announced his third run for the presidency. However, if anyone thought Ivanka’s decision to step away from politics would ease tensions, they were sorely mistaken.

Ivanka may have distanced herself from politics, but her presence still looms over Melania’s world. In a recent interview on The Skinny Confidential podcast, Ivanka explained how she plans to support her father without the pressures of being an official advisor. “I’m most looking forward to just being able to show up for him as a daughter and be there for him,” she said.

That comment alone must have been enough to irritate Melania, who might have thought of being the sole female Trump to shine at the White House this time. “Melania is going to be irritated because Ivanka is going to just show up at state dinners and stuff. That’s going to be the new battle,” a source revealed to the Daily Mail.

This shouldn’t be shocking since other sources claim Melania is annoyed by anything Ivanka’s putting on social media. While Ivanka has seemingly embraced a more laid-back, polished lifestyle, sharing sun-soaked Instagram photos of her lavish Miami life, the First Lady is reportedly unimpressed and finds it all “unprofessional.”

With another four years of Trump in the spotlight, Melania and Ivanka are bound to cross paths at state functions and high-profile events. If their frigid inauguration moment is any indication, the ultimate Trump family feud is far from over.

