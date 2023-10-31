Where is Jason Worley now? Explained

In 2018, Brandi Worley received a 120 year prison sentence for stabbing and killing her two young children, per CBS News. According to Brandi, she committed the horrific crime in 2016 after her then- husband, Jason Worley, asked for a divorce.

After killing her two children, Brandi reportedly also stabbed herself in the neck, after which she called 911 to report the crime. Jason was asleep in the basement of the family home near Indianapolis, Indiana, when the attack happened. Brandi told emergency services she had killed her two children because she didn’t want Jason to take them.

Once in custody, Brandi pleaded guilty on two counts of murder. Jason and Brandi’s son, Tyler, was 7 years old when he was killed, and Tyler’s sister, Charlee, was only 3 years old when she died. According to Indiana news outlet Fox 59, Jason, who attended Brandi’s hearing, said she seemed “unremorseful” in court.

“She spoke in a very matter of fact manner when describing her crime,” Jason said. “It was heart wrenching to hear her speak as she did. All I want and have ever wanted was to have her out of sight and mind so that I may move forward from this horror.”

What is Jason Worley doing now?

Since his children were killed and his ex-wife was sentenced to more than two centuries behind bars, Jason Worley has reportedly remarried and started a new family. He reportedly still works as a software engineer, according to the Stratusi website, where he appears to be employed. It’s hard to imagine, however, that he ever put the trauma of what happened that night in 2016 behind him.

Prior to the attack, Jason explained in a since-deleted Reddit post that he asked his wife, Brandi Worley, for a divorce because she cheated on him, and he was having a difficult time forgiving her. Though his initial Reddit post asking for support about his wife’s alleged infidelity has been deleted, Jason reportedly updated the post after the killings happened, per the Mirror. In the posts, he understandably described his grief, and the trauma of returning to the Worley family home. “A father has one job in this world, to protect his children, and I failed to do that,” Worley’s post said.

In the immediate aftermath of his two children’s murder, Worley was left with no choice but to launch a GoFundMe for funeral expenses, according to WISHTV.com. Although little is known about exactly where Jason Worley is now, or what his life is like since his children died, one positive note in the sad story is that the GoFundMe launched to cover the children’s funeral expenses far exceeded expectations, the Journal Review (via the Wayback Machine) reported in 2016.