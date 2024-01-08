Who is Christian Oliver’s ex-wife, Jessica Klepser?

Christian and his two daughters are survived by Jessica, his parents, and his sister.

First and foremost, our deepest condolences to Jessica Klepser (aka Jessica Muroz) and Christian Oliver’s family and friends at this terribly tragic time.

On Jan. 4, 2024, Oliver, 51, and his two pre-teen daughters, Madita, 12, and Annik, 10, were aboard a plane that fatally crashed near a Caribbean Island, Bequia, also killing its pilot and owner, Robert “Bob” Sachs. Bound for St. Lucia, it was not long after takeoff that the plane’s engine showed problems and, at around noon local time, it nosedived into the ocean below claiming all lives on board.

As it seems to happen with tragedies such as this, people are wondering about the bereaved loved ones who were left behind. Hopefully, this article will provide enough answers while also cautioning that, as it’s the family’s request, we respectfully allow them the time to mourn in peace.

Who is Jessica Klepser and for how long was she married to Christian Oliver?

Screengrabs via Instagram

While some sources still refer to her as his wife, it is reported, as well as implied in the statement released by the family, that Christian Oliver (whose real surname is Klepser) and Jessica Klepser hadn’t been together for around three years at the time of the heartbreaking incident.

The couple got married in July 2010, in LA, California. After over a decade of marriage, Oliver filed for divorce in 2021, which was finalized in June that year. She was also living and staying in L.A. while Oliver enjoyed a vacation with his daughters, as the two had joint custody.

According to PEOPLE, and corroborated by her IG account, Jessica is “the regional manager of the California branch of a pilates studio.” The aforementioned statement was also shared on the studio’s IG account. She has also worked in the past as a media professional and her IMDb page shows two credits to her name.

Regardless of how you’ve lived, fate, does not pick and choose, it deals the harshest blows at random. Accidents and unfortunate tragedies can happen to anyone at any time, and if anything, stories such as this should caution us never to take the loved ones in our lives for granted, as no one can ever know what tomorrow reserves.

If you wish to do something for the family at this difficult time, there is an active fundraiser that you can donate to.