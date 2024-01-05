Was Christian Oliver married?

On Jan. 5, 2024, Caribbean police confirmed actor Christian Oliver and his two young daughters, Madita and Annik Klepser, died in a plane crash moments after take-off — was Oliver married?

Oliver — born Christian Klepser — was 51 when he died. His daughter Madita was 12, and his daughter Annik was 10. The pilot, Robert Sachs, was also killed in the crash of the small one-engine plane, reportedly en route to St. Lucia when it went down. Variety says there were no other passengers on board at the time.

Most recently, you may have seen Oliver in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. His other credits include The Baby-Sitters Club, Saved by the Bell: The New Class, and the video game Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond. Reportedly, Oliver had recently wrapped a new Nick Lyon film, Forever Hold Your Peace, when the accident happened.

Oliver divorced Jessica Muroz in 2021

Christian Oliver was not married when he died. According to the Daily Mail, he divorced Jessica Muroz, the mother of his two daughters, Annik and Madita, in 2021. As of this report, Muroz had made no public statement about the tragic incident. Many unconfirmed reports say Christian was single when he was killed.

Referring to the wreck that killed Oliver, his two daughters, and the pilot of the plane, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force shared a Facebook statement:

“Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean. Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance. The SVG Coast Guard was informed and quickly traveled to Paget Farm, Bequia, to lead in the rescue efforts … The RSVGPF expresses condolences to all who are negatively affected by this tragic incident.” via RSVG Police Force

Before he died, Christian shared a photo on Instagram from the Caribbean captioned, “Greetings from somewhere in paradise! To community and love … 2024 here we come!”