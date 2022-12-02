How to watch the Indiana Jones movies in order

After years and years of waiting, the fabled fifth Indiana Jones movie is now almost here. Titled The Dial of Destiny, the film will see Harrison Ford don his famous fedora once more to see the world’s most celebrated archaeologist uncover another legendary macguffin (presumably whatever the heck the “dial of destiny” is).

The first-look trailer has now landed, raising hype that this one could actually offer a much more fitting conclusion to Ford’s career as Indy than Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. So, you may find yourself hankering for a rewatch of all the movies starring Dr. Henry Jones Jr. released to date. In case you need a reminder of which ones goes where, though, here’s a full guide to the franchise.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, the Indiana Jones films are not available to stream on Disney Plus, although this is expected to change as we near the release of Dial of Destiny. In the meantime, the following titles can instead be rented or bought from the likes of Amazon Prime, Vudu, Apple TV Plus, YouTube, and Google Play.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Co-starring: Karen Allen (Marion Ravenwood), Paul Freeman (René Belloq), Ronald Lacey (Arnold Toht), John Rhys-Davies (Sallah), and Denholm Elliot (Marcus Brody).

Indiana Jones first cracked his whip onto our screens in Raiders of the Lost Ark. From the minds of director Steven Spielberg and screenwriter George Lucas, both at the height of their powers, this original adventure for the globe-trotting tomb raider is still widely regarded as the finest in the franchise. It certainly contains the most moments that have achieved pop culture immortality — yes, this is the one with the opening boulder chase and the ending where the Nazi’s face melts.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Co-starring: Kate Capshaw (Willie Scott), Ke Huy Quan (Short Round), Amrish Puri (Mola Ram), Roshan Seth (Chattar Lal), and Phillip Stone (Captain Blumburtt).

Temple of Doom is the second entry in the original Indy trilogy in release order, but if you’re wanting to approach the franchise chronologically then you should watch it first, as it’s actually set one year before to the events of Raiders in 1935. This isn’t explicitly referenced in the plot, though, so it can be enjoyed in either order. Assuming, that is, you can get past both the dark tone, (which even Spielberg admits went too far), and the pretty offensive depiction of Hinduism and Indian culture.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Co-starring: Sean Connery (Henry Jones Sr.), Denholm Elliot (Marcus Brody), Alison Doody (Elsa Schneider), John Rhys-Davies (Sallah), and Julian Glover (Walter Donovan).

Five years after Temple of Doom, what was supposed to be the final ever outing for Indy was released in the form of the now laughably titled Last Crusade. Thankfully everything else about the movie still holds up, with the pairing of Ford’s Dr. Henry Jones Jr. with his father, Dr. Henry Jones Sr. (the one and only Sean Connery) proving to be a stroke of genius. It may not strike quite the perfect tonal balance as Raiders but Crusade remains easily the second-best Indy flick (at least so far).

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Co-starring: Cate Blanchett (Irina Spalko), Karen Allen (Marion Ravenwood), Ray Winstone (“Mac” MicHale), John Hurt (“Ox” Oxley), Jim Broadbent (Dean Stanforth), and Shia LaBeouf (Mutt Williams).

After a break of 19 years, Ford, Spielberg, and Lucas dared to revisit the franchise with the now-notorious Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. There’s so much that’s hated about this one, from the inclusion of Shia LaBeouf as Indy’s estranged son to the decision to switch from mysticism to aliens (apparently Lucas forgot this wasn’t a Star Wars), that most fans were happy to never see another new entry in the saga ever again. But now Disney is coming to prove them wrong…

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)

Co-starring: Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Helena), John Rhys-Davies (Sallah), Mads Mikkelsen (Voller), Shaunette Renee Wilson (Mason), Toby Jones (Basil), and Boyd Holbrook (Klaber).

Yes, in the second longest gap between movies, the newly christened Dial of Destiny is set to arrive next summer, 15 years after Kingdom of Crystal Skull. Sacrilegiously, this is the first Indy film not to be directed by Spielberg, with James Mangold (Logan) stepping into his enormous shoes. Likewise, Lucas is no longer involved on the writing side. After Kingdom jumped forward to the Cold War scene of the 1950s, Dial revolves around the Space Race in 1969, although Nazis are thrown in the mix for good measure, too. Don’t miss Indiana Jones’ real last crusade come June 30, 2023.

Extra homework: The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles (1992-93)

For those completists out there, there’s also the largely unsung spinoff series The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles. This early-’90s show ran for 28 episodes and four TV movies, exploring the equally exciting adolescence of the future hero. Sean Patrick Flanery took over the role of teen Indy from Last Crusade‘s River Phoenix, with Ford himself even turning up for a couple of cameos in flashforwards. The series has enjoyed renewed appreciation recently after the news Disney is working on a rebooted TV show.