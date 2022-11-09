Nobody wants an ‘Indiana Jones’ TV show while Disney pretends the one we already got doesn’t exist

In news that wasn’t entirely unexpected but still most unwelcome, news arrived yesterday that Disney and Lucasfilm were in the early stages of developing an Indiana Jones streaming series.

On one hand, it’s completely in keeping with the Mouse House’s business model to mine every property for all it’s worth, with Harrison Ford making it clear that next year’s fifth feature-length outing for the intrepid adventure will mark his swansong. On the other, though, there’s not exactly a huge amount of support behind yet another needless episodic offshoot.

The most egregious fact of all is that there’s still absolutely no sign of The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles being made available on the platform, either, with the early 1990s favorite having been conspicuous by its absence ever since Disney Plus first launched. As you can imagine, fans are demanding the TV show we’ve already got is delivered to the masses first.

Add The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles first! https://t.co/4P7txkGvds — Richard Newby – Vote Blue and Save Yourselves (@RICHARDLNEWBY) November 8, 2022

Don’t tell them about The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles… https://t.co/CrunE9gWMl — Tony Polanco (@Romudeth) November 8, 2022

The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles show was chronically underrated. — David Wilson Brown (@davidwbrown) November 8, 2022

As a kid ..I loooooved The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles



So this has me curious https://t.co/8apEHGZk47 — Nick The Time Miser (@nscottg) November 8, 2022

Young Indiana Jones Chronicles has entered the chat https://t.co/kzwIA9nPge — Rob's Media Vault (@Robsmediavault) November 8, 2022

Are we FINALLY getting more "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles"? pic.twitter.com/9f1HYFOKuQ — Edward Noriega (@EdwardNoriega15) November 8, 2022

Hopefully this happens 🙏🏻 Indiana Jones a fantastic character & world that should have a series. It can be done, just look at the Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, an underrated show ahead of the times. https://t.co/u5h9b026Tt — Erik Slaby (@ErikSlaby) November 8, 2022

They could just resurrect Young Indiana Jones Chronicles. https://t.co/Lg8znZ2XNm — Edmond Ortiz (@satscribe) November 8, 2022

The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles spanned 28 episodes and four small screen movies, and it was a trailblazer in its own way as one of the first A-grade IPs to be spun off onto television. Ford even made a cameo appearance, while some of the notable guest stars to appear along the way included Daniel Craig, Christopher Lee, Clark Gregg, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Elizabeth Hurley, Ian McDiarmid, Max von Sydow, Keith David, and many more besides.

Disney is never going to give up dipping into its back catalogue for fresh content, but there’s a perfectly good Indy series in the vault, so why isn’t the multimedia monolith doing anything with it?